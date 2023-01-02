Real Madrid star Modric rejects big-money offers from MLS & Saudi Arabia as he holds out for new contract

Luka Modric has reportedly snubbed big-money offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia as he holds out for a new contract at Real Madrid.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Croatian playmaker is now 37 years of age and has been working on rolling 12-month deals at Santiago Bernabeu. He hopes another short-term offer will be presented to him, allowing a 12th season to be spent in the Spanish capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No terms have been discussed with Real as yet, and that is keeping suitors from America and the Middle East interested as the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner edges towards free agency. Discussions are, however, not expected to take long in Madrid and Marca reports that Modric is prepared to be patient.

AND WHAT'S MORE: He has attracted interest from MLS, amid links to Inter Miami, while Al-Nassr – fresh from putting a stunning deal in place for Cristiano Ronaldo – are said to be keen on adding Sergio Ramos and Modric to their ranks in upcoming windows. Marca states that Modric has already rejected lucrative offers from America and Saudi Arabia with a view to staying in the Spanish capital beyond the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Modric has made it clear that he is in no rush to take on a new challenge, having shown at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar that he can still compete at the very highest level, and the expectation is that he will be sticking around at Real Madrid for at least one more year – allowing him to close in on 500 appearances for the Blancos.