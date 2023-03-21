Amazed Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos: I've been hearing for three or four years that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are finished!

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos said club team-mates Toni Kroos and Luka Modric get better every year despite premature calls of their declines.

Ceballos a regular contributor in 2023

Still pushed out of the XI by Kroos and Modric

Spaniard out of contract this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Ceballos has seen his role expand in Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side, steadily becoming a regular in central midfield for Los Blancos. However, he admitted that he is still short of overtaking club legends Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the pecking order.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been hearing for three or four years that Luka and Toni are finished. And each year they get better. You have to be patient and wait for your moment," Ceballos told Marca ahead of Spain's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Scotland.

The midfielder also admitted he wants to pen a new deal to stay in Madrid: "Both the club and my teammates know that my dream is to continue. But I want a renewal if I deserve it, a renewal to be happy and play, not like the last few years. If not, thank you very much and continue on my way."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ceballos has broken into the starting XI on several occasions for Los Blancos since the World Cup. Still, the midfielder hasn't played more than 27 minutes since the end of February, stuck behind the ageless duo of Modric and Kroos.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ceballos, Modric and Kroos are all out of contract at the end of the season. Ancelotti has expressed his desire for the club to keep all three players for at least another year.