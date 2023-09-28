WATCH: Real Madrid loanee Rafa Marin scores remarkable own goal with horror back pass to goalkeeper

Real Madrid loanee Rafa Marin scored a horror own goal for Alaves against Celta Vigo.

Marin joined Alaves on loan

Scored an own goal against Celta Vigo

Caught keeper Antonio Sivera wrong-footed

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos rates their 21-year-old centre-back very highly and after an impressive 2022-23 season with Real Madrid Castilla, the decision was made to provide him with valuable top-flight experience. As a result, Marin embarked on a loan spell with Alaves, who have been newly promoted in La Liga.

While his journey with Alaves began with promise, Marin had no one to blame but himself for the comical own goal on Thursday afternoon. His back pass to the goalkeeper, Antonio Sivera, had too much weight on it and even lacked direction. As soon as the ball left his boot the keeper sprinted towards his net to keep the ball out but the pace was too much for him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marin hung his head after he gave away the lead cheaply. While his teammates seemed livid with him, Celta's Iago Aspas came over and consoled him briefly as he looked distraught.

WHAT NEXT? Marin was bailed out by Samu Omorodion in the second half after he finished from close range to equalise and help Alaves pick up a point from the fixture.