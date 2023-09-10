Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe backup plan? Man City star Julian Alvarez attracting interest from Spanish giants

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez after failing to land Kylian Mbappe this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos are expected to finally recruit Mbappe next season when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. However, according to the latest reports, Mbappe might sign a new contract that will allow him to leave PSG in 2024 but for a transfer fee.

While the Frenchman remains Real Madrid's priority, the club have also shortlisted a few backup options which include City forward Alvarez, according to Fichajes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old has started in every game the club have played thus far. In four Premier League appearances, Alvarez has scored two goals and provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR JULIAN ALVAREZ? The striker will be next seen in action for Argentina in a 2026 World Cup qualifying game against Bolivia on Tuesday.