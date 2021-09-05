'I still can't do everything without pain' - Real Madrid star Kroos issues injury update

The former Germany midfielder is inching closer to fitness, but cannot put a date on his return

Toni Kroos says he is still in pain and does not know when he will return to action as the Real Madrid midfielder continues his recovery from a groin injury.

The former Germany international has not featured this season after suffering the injury during pre-season training at the start of August.

The 31-year-old says he is making progress but cannot say for sure when he will be pulling on a Blancos shirt again.

What did Kroos say?

Kroos offered an update about his recovery on social media with a video showing him doing individual training drills.

"I can tell you that I am feeling better", he posted on Twitter. "The truth is that I still can't do everything without pain. That's normal with this injury.

"I can't say exactly when I'll be back yet, but I work on it every day to be able to get back as soon as possible."

The bigger picture

Kroos’ last competitive match was Germany’s last-16 defeat by England at Euro 2020 at Wembley in June. He announced his retirement from international football a few days later, a move which should benefit Madrid as he can now focus purely on domestic matters.

However, Madrid have yet to benefit from Kroos' decision, with the former Bayern Munich midfielder having already missed their first three matches of the season.

With Luka Modric also sidelined with a thigh problem and Martin Odegaard returning to Arsenal manager Carlo Ancelotti is short of midfield options, with league matches against Celta Vigo and Valencia and a Champions League clash with Inter to come in the next few weeks.

