Real Madrid star Kroos aims not-so-subtle dig after Man City named Ballon d'Or Club of the Year

Toni Kroos has been left a bit miffed after seeing his team named the third best club in the 2021-22 season at the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were given the Club of the Year prize because they were the side with the most nominations in total across the men and women's categories at the Ballon d'Or awards. Liverpool came in second in the rankings, while Madrid were third.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kroos took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the perceived snub, posting: "3rd best team in 2021/22 - happy [Real Madrid]?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite winning the Champions League - knocking City out in the semi-finals - and La Liga and having eventual Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema in their side, Madrid trailed their rivals in nominees. City and Liverpool had six overall, while Madrid were one behind with five.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ballon d'Or winner Benzema and Kroos will be back in action with Madrid this week when they take on Elche in La Liga on Wednesday.