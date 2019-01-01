Real Madrid know Neymar isn't for sale, says PSG president Al-Khelaifi

Speculation surrounding a move back to La Liga continues to circulate, but the French side will not allow their Brazilian star to leave any time soon

president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says there is no point in making an offer for Neymar this summer because he is not for sale.

The Brazilian attacker has been constantly linked to a return to since forcing his way out of to make a world-record transfer to the French champions in 2017.

Madrid, having tried to sign him from Santos before he headed for Camp Nou, are said to be still eyeing Neymar, while Barca are reportedly interested in taking him back.

The 27-year-old has been in sensational form since his arrival, scoring a total of 48 goals in 53 games in all competitions for PSG and president Al-Khelaifi says Madrid have already been warned that he will not be allowed to leave this year.

"Neither Real Madrid, nor any other club in the world, needs to call us about Neymar or any other player," he told Marca.

"Real Madrid know perfectly well that Neymar is not for sale and that the player won't leave PSG this summer. We have a fantastic relationship with Neymar and his father and it is built to last a long time."

Neymar has been out of action since January with a foot injury and could be missing for at least another month. Asked how his recovery is going, Al-Khelaifi replied: "Very good. He's an extraordinary player and person. He shows a great ability to sacrifice and great character to overcome this new injury.

Article continues below

"He has been recovering in Paris, also in Barcelona and now in . It's what was expected since the start by the club's doctors."

Neymar is not the only world famous attacker playing for Thomas Tuchel's leaders, with Kylian Mbappe continuing to make headlines. The 20-year-old star has scored 22 times in just 20 Ligue 1 games this season and the president believes he has alread sealed his place as a PSG icon.

"Kylian is already a club legend. What he has done at just 20 years of age, having won a World Cup and become one of the five best players in the world alongside Neymar, is exceptional," he said. "In Paris, everyone loves him, he is at home and he knows that he has everything he could want to make history at PSG. He has the ability to make the Parc des Princes dream and all of the young people who love sport. The relationship between PSG and Mbappe is long-term because there is a very strong mutual trust."