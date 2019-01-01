Real Madrid injury woes continue as Isco out with hamstring strain

With Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Rodrygo all out, the Spanish midfielder is now also set for a spell on the sidelines

will be without midfielder Isco after the club confirmed he had suffered a hamstring strain.

The 27-year-old made his second appearance of the season as he started Saturday's 1-1 draw with .

However, he is now set for a spell on the sidelines with Madrid announcing on Wednesday that the Spaniard is struggling with a muscle problem.

A timescale has yet to be revealed although it could well be he is out for a period of around three to four weeks.

A statement on the club's official website read: "After the tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Isco has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right femoral biceps. His recovery will continue to be monitored."

The good news for Los Blancos is that Isco's injury has come shortly before the international break, giving him an extended period to recover.

He is, however, now the sixth Real player to pick up a muscle injury already this season with Ferland Mendy, Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Rodrygo all suffering similar issues.

Eden Hazard has also been unable to make his first-team debut due to a hamstring injury that has seen him miss his side's opening matches of the 2019-20 season.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane faces selection issues with his squad looking so thin ahead of Sunday's visit of .

Starting the season with a win over and a draw over the weekend, Real face and following the break.