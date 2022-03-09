Real Madrid hero Benzema becomes oldest player to score Champions League hat-trick

Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick, doing so in a 3-2 aggregate last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake in the 61st minute before scoring a deflected shot in the 76th minute and putting his team ahead with a first-time strike in the 78th minute.

With his effort, the Blancos are on to the Champions League quarter-final for fifth time in seven years.

Benzema's record

34 - At the age of 34 years and 80 days, Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick, taking the mantle from Olivier Giroud. There were just 106 seconds between the Frenchman's second and third goals this evening. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/XPcdhIAuAi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2022

