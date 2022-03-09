Real Madrid hero Benzema becomes oldest player to score Champions League hat-trick
Dan Bernstein
Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has become the oldest player to ever score a Champions League hat-trick, doing so in a 3-2 aggregate last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old pounced on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake in the 61st minute before scoring a deflected shot in the 76th minute and putting his team ahead with a first-time strike in the 78th minute.
With his effort, the Blancos are on to the Champions League quarter-final for fifth time in seven years.
Benzema's record
