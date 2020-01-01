‘Real Madrid should’ve beaten Dortmund to Haaland’ – Figo questions Blancos’ scouting

The Santiago Bernabeu legend believes the Liga giants needed to be heading the queue for an exciting Norwegian striker whose value is rocketing

should have been beating to the signing of Erling Haaland, says Luis Figo, with questions asked of the scouting department at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Blancos were fully aware of the Norwegian striker’s potential heading towards the January transfer window.

Haaland’s prolific exploits at Red Bull Salzburg, particularly in the , saw him registering on the recruitment radar of leading sides across Europe.

Madrid and Manchester United were among those credited with interest, but Dortmund swept in to trigger a relatively low release clause of around €20 million (£17m/$22m).

With more records having been broken by the 19-year-old since he arrived in Germany, his asking price continues to shoot up.

Interest in securing his signature remains, with Real said to be considering a summer move to bring an exciting talent onto their books.

He will, however, cost significantly more than he did a matter of months ago, with Figo questioning why the Blancos allowed such potential to slip through their net.

The Madrid legend told Movistar+ of Haaland: “He's an expensive player now.

"He has scored a lot of goals and he looks set for big things.

"But Real Madrid should have signed him before he went to Dortmund. That's scouting!"

Figo knows all about making big-money moves to the Bernabeu having completed a controversial switch himself back in 2000.

Two decades have now passed since he crossed the Clasico divide from , with those left behind at Camp Nou making their feelings clear every time they crossed paths with a former favourite.

Figo has joked that he plans to recognise a notable anniversary by cooking himself up a pig’s head – with one having been famously thrown at him by the locals during a return to Camp Nou in November 2002.

He added: “I'm going to make the pig's head this Friday. I'll tell you how it goes. I'm making it, I'll try to make it right.

“Well, I don't know, I'm not a fan of celebrating these things. I expect to celebrate with it my friends and a nice beer.”