Real Madrid destroy sad Elche! Karim Benzema penalty double keeps relegation-bound La Liga opponent from sniffing upset

Karim Benzema bagged a brace, while Marco Asensio and Luka Modric also scored, as Real Madrid beat Elche to avoid falling further behind in La Liga.

Asensio opens the scoring

Madrid lead 3-0 at half-time and win 4-0

Vinicius Junior rested, Courtois still out

TELL ME MORE: Madrid established an early advantage and were comfortable throughout - no surprise as Elche are bottom of La Liga with only nine points all season.

Asensio opened the scoring with a wonderful winding run and finish inside 15 minutes. Benzema was next, twice converting from the penalty spot to give Madrid a convincing 3-0 lead at half-time. Luka Modric made it four with 15 minutes remaining, smashing the ball into the top corner to complete an emphatic showing. Madrid are now eight points behind Barcelona, and will need help from elsewhere to stay in the title race, but they avoided slipping further behind here.

THE MVP: He's not exactly gone through a drought, but Karim Benzema needed his goals on Wednesday. The reigning Ballon d'Or winner has been rattled with injuries this season, and with Madrid short-handed through the middle, he is still their only natural goalscoring threat. His brace made things easy for Madrid, and effectively put the game away by half-time. While he didn't grab a hat-trick, it was still an immensely successful night for the Frenchman.

THE BIG LOSER: It was always going to be a difficult night for Elche, and centre-back Enzo Roco epitomised their struggles. The Chilean looked uncertain from the first minute, and lacked composure in possession early. He also lended the home side a big hand, conceding a penalty for Madrid's second goal. It only got worse, and Roco was fortunate to still be on the pitch at half-time after another silly foul.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Real Madrid did what was expected against Elche, but still have a mountain to climb in La Liga. They are eight points behind Barcelona, and only play the Blaugrana once more this season. All wins are important, but they will need Barca to start losing.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐