Real Madrid confirm four players, including Vinicius Junior and Courtois, have tested positive for Covid-19
James Westwood
Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are among four players to have tested positive for Covid-19.
Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have also contracted the virus ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday.
A statement on the club website reads: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19."
More to follow.