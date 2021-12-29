Real Madrid confirm four players, including Vinicius Junior and Courtois, have tested positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are among four players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have also contracted the virus ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday.

A statement on the club website reads: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19."

More to follow.