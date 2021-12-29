Real Madrid confirm four players, including Vinicius Junior and Courtois, have tested positive for Covid-19

James Westwood
Getty

The Liga leaders have been rocked by an outbreak of the virus ahead of their return to domestic action this weekend

Real Madrid have confirmed Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois are among four players to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga have also contracted the virus ahead of Madrid's return to La Liga action against Getafe on Sunday.

A statement on the club website reads: "Real Madrid CF reports that our players Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. have tested positive for COVID-19."

Editors' Picks

More to follow.