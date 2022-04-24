Real Madrid should be concerned about Man City, Tevez claims ahead of Champions League showdown

Carlos Tevez claims Manchester City have turned the tables on a number of European rivals, with the former Blues striker saying ahead of a heavyweight Champions League semi-final in 2021-22 that “today Real Madrid are the one that have to be concerned”.

That was not always the case during the early days of the Sheikh Mansour era at the Etihad Stadium, with it taking a while for heavy investment to deliver a level playing field when it comes to competing with the continental elite.

City are, however, now one of the very best in the business and Tevez believes that a side managed by Pep Guardiola – and one that sent Atletico Madrid packing in the last eight - will have no fear heading into a two-legged tie with La Liga heavyweights.

Do Man City stand alongside Real Madrid?

Back in 2012, Tevez lined up for City against Real in the group stage of the Champions League and came close to helping the Blues to victory at Santiago Bernabeu – only for late goals from Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to secure a 3-2 win for the hosts.

The Argentine has told City’s official website of the two teams being reunited a decade on: “Nowadays it is completely different. Today Real Madrid are the one that have to be concerned about facing City.

“This is the advantage that City now have. Today the opponents have to look at what City are capable to do.

“With the players we have now and the infrastructure City have been building during the years we can fight as equals against any team in Europe.”

Man City vs. Real Madrid

Liverpool vs. Villarreal



THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS ✨ pic.twitter.com/rwzHoZVHbX — GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2022

Who will win when Man City lock horns with Real Madrid?

City are due to play host to Real on Tuesday, with a return date taking them to the Spanish capital on May 4.

The winners will go on to face either Liverpool or Villarreal in the 2022 Champions League final, with Tevez admitting that it is almost impossible to predict what will happen when the Blues and Blancos lock horns.

He added: “It’s a 50/50 tie.

“I’m very happy to see City in this position, fighting against the greatest teams in Europe.

“It has not been possible to win the Champions League yet, but I think the most important thing is that after ten years City are playing as equals against teams like Real Madrid and as it did on the last tie against Atlético.

Article continues below

“It is very gratifying to see what City have become in these 10 years. It is something impressive. We have gone from fighting in the middle of the league table to doing on an equal footing with the biggest (in Europe).

“It is an achievement that we all must feel proud.”

Further reading