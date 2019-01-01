RB Leipzig sporting director drops big hint he wants to sign Man Utd target Haaland

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker is a January target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the Bundesliga outfit may also be considering a move

sporting director Markus Krosche has dropped a huge hint that the title chasers are interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Haaland.

The 19-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the most wanted men in European football at the moment after a blistering spell of goalscoring form.

He has scored 26 goals in 18 appearances this season, including seven in four in the , and Goal can confirm that Manchester United are seriously interested in a January transfer swoop.

Given the links between Salzburg and Leipzig, the Bundesliga side would appear to have an advantage in the race for his signature – a battle Krosche seems to be ready to enter.

"The boy is a very good player,” he told Bild.

“Both in the league and in the Champions League, he does an exceptionally good job. Of course, we are already looking around for the summer.”

If Haaland was to move to Leipzig, he would be the 18th player to make the switch from Salzburg since 2011.

Leipzig have developed a reputation for giving chances to young players, while current star forward Timo Werner is constantly linked with a move to some of Europe’s biggest sides.

It is also reported by Bild that Haaland’s contract could include a release clause of as little as €30 million (£25.7m/$33.2m) for the summer transfer window.

But, with United targeting a January move and the likes of and also heavily linked, Leipzig may well have to jump the gun on the clause to avoid seeing him head elsewhere before it comes into effect.

United may look to send Haaland back on loan to Salzburg for the remainder of the season, which could persuade the Austrian side to accept an offer from Old Trafford – while the Red Devils would also be able to offer considerably higher wages than Leipzig.

The January transfer window is shaping up to be a significant one in the Bundesliga, with United also looking to pull off a transfer for star Jadon Sancho.

The winger is thought to be ready for a fresh challenge away from Lucien Favre’s side, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards.