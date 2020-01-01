RB Leipzig captain Poulsen ruled out indefinitely with ligament damage

The Denmark is now facing a spell on the sidelines after injuring his ankle, having impressed since the return to Bundesliga action

have confirmed captain Yussuf Poulsen has sustained ligament damage in his right ankle that will keep him out of action.

Poulsen sustained the injury in the opening 20 minutes of Sunday's 5-0 rout of before going on to score one goal and set up two more.

Despite being able to play on against Mainz, the international underwent a scan on Monday and it has been confirmed he is facing a spell on the sidelines.

"Our forward Yussuf Poulsen sustained a ligament injury in his right ankle during the game against Mainz 05," a statement on the club's official website read.

"He will be sidelined until further notice. That was the result of a scan on Monday."

The striker has started just 12 of Leipzig's 27 games to date in 2019-20, although he has pitched in with five goals and six assists to help their bid to once more seal a spot in the , including strikes in both his club's two fixtures to date since returning to action.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is also still without Ibrahima Konate for Wednesday's home clash with , though Emil Forsberg has recovered from injury and is back in contention.

Leipzig moved up to third with their win against Mainz, but Nagelsmann is anticipating a tough contest against in-form Hertha, who have won two from two since Bruno Labbadia was appointed in April.

"It's tough to predict anything about Hertha as it's only their third game under Bruno Labbadia," Nagelsmann said at Monday's news conference.

"They will probably sit back and play on the break. Vedad Ibisevic is the perfect player for that.

"I'm happy to see Bruno and his passion back in the Bundesliga. In just a short period of time, he's helped stabilise the team. But, we want to end Hertha's run tomorrow and build on our performance in Mainz."