Rasmus Hojlund in, Mason Greenwood out? Man Utd & Atalanta discuss transfer deal involving permanent & loan agreements

Mason Greenwood could be sent out on loan by Manchester United, with football director John Murtough leading talks.

Atalanta have reportedly shown interest in Mason Greenwood, with it possible that he could be included in Manchester United’s move for Rasmus Hojlund.

Several clubs from Serie A are said to have asked questions of whether the Red Devils may be willing to part with the 21-year-old forward.

He has also been linked with teams in Turkey, but a big decision on his future fast approaching.

Greenwood has not figured for United since January 2022.

He was suspended indefinitely following allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023, but Greenwood has not been absorbed back into the first-team fold at Old Trafford.

He has been training with a private instructor in a bid to keep himself fit ahead of a potential move away from Manchester.

United continue to carry out an internal investigation when it comes to Greenwood, but a final ruling is expected to be made before the end of July.

Greenwood has a contract through to 2025 and Erik ten Hag is said to be keen on keeping him on board.

A spell elsewhere would give the one-cap international an opportunity to rebuild match sharpness after 18 months out.

The Manchester Evening News continues to suggest that Greenwood could end up in Italy, with it reported that a loan deal could be done as part of a bigger transfer for Danish striker Hojlund.

The Red Devils are eager to sign the highly-rated 20-year-old frontman in an ongoing bid to bring in another No.9.