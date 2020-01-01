'Rashford the best player in Europe right now' - Ighalo hails new team-mate as he reveals what he can offer Man Utd

The Red Devils' newest signing is confident he can add a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's lineup over the next six months

Odion Ighalo says Marcus Rashford might be "the best player in Europe right now", but he is confident of adding much-needed physicality to 's forward line in his absence.

Ighalo completed a six-month loan move to Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's search for a new centre-forward finally came to an end.

The former international will compete with Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood for a place in Solskjaer's starting lineup.

More teams

“These players are great players," Ighalo told MUTV. "Greenwood is a very good player; young, very good left foot, I’ve watched some of his game.

"Martial is very skilful, he can do so much magic with the ball and Rashford I think is, for me, one of the best, if not the best player in Europe right now.

"He’s doing well, scoring goals; he’s fast, he has good technique. Unfortunately, he is injured now and hopefully, I am looking forward to playing with him because he is a good player.

"So, for me, it is just a plus to the team, to work hard with these guys and make sure we end the season very well.”

When asked what qualities he can bring to the team after being officially unveiled as a United player on Wednesday, Ighalo said: "They have a striker that stays mostly in the middle, because Martial likes to come from the side, even Rashford and all that, so you need someone in the middle that can keep the ball, hold the ball, because I’ve watched so many United games.

"So they need a physicality there up front to keep the ball, to give and to make some movement, which I believe, if everything goes well, I can add to the team.”

Solskjaer set his sights on a new striker after seeing Rashford sidelined for three months with a back injury, but high-quality reinforcements were in short supply during the January window.

United missed out on signing Erling Haaland at the start of the month, as the 19-year-old opted to continue his development with , and reported interest in Edinson Cavani and Krzysztof Piatek ended up amounting to nothing.

Solskjaer turned his attention to Ighalo after failing to bring in Josh King from Bournemouth last Friday, and the Nigerian will now be hoping to make an immediate impact.

Ighalo has spent the last three years of his career in , joining Changchun Yatai from in 2017 before moving to Shanghai Shenhua two years later.

He could be granted his United debut when they take in a trip to Stamford Bridge to face on February 17, and he is relishing the prospect of playing in the Premier League once again.

Article continues below

He added: "I watch United and some other teams, and I have that feeling of let me go there again and see how it's going to be, because it's the best league in the world."

"Every player would like to play in the Premier League. I've done it before and I was looking forward to doing it again.

"Thank God, Manchester United gave me the opportunity to be able to do it now so I'm looking forward to it.”