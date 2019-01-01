Women's World Cup
Manchester United

Rashford signs Man Utd contract extension through to 2023

Marcus Rashford has extended his contract at Manchester United through to 2023, with the deal including the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.

The England international has said of committing his long-term future to the Red Devils: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

