Rashford signs Man Utd contract extension through to 2023

Marcus Rashford has extended his contract at through to 2023, with the deal including the option for a further 12 months beyond that point.

The international has said of committing his long-term future to the Red Devils: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven. This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.



“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

More to follow…