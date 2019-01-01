Rashford offers Solskjaer backing amid Pochettino rumours: There's not a better person for the job

The England striker is certain the Red Devils boss is the right man to take the club forward, despite a difficult start to the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the perfect man to usher in a new era at Old Trafford, according to Marcus Rashford, who believes the Norwegian has 's best interests at heart.

When Jose Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties last December, the Red Devils turned to a club legend to steady the ship.

Solskjaer oversaw 15 wins from his first 17 matches in charge on an interim basis, before being handed a permanent three-year contract in March.

Unfortunately, results took a major slide thereafter, and United ended up finishing the 2018-29 Premier League season down in sixth, missing out on qualification in the process.

The Red Devils have endured an inconsistent start to their latest campaign too, slipping to seventh after 12 fixtures, with plenty of questions being asked over Solskjaer's ability to transform the team back into trophy contenders.

Five wins from their last six matches before the international break helped lift the mood at Old Trafford somewhat though, with Rashford's goals helping United get back on track.

The international signed a new four-year deal with the club back in July and insists he had "no hesitation" over committing his future to the club.

Despite Mauricio Pochettino being available following his sacking from , Rashford is certain there is "no better person" for the United job than Solskjaer.

He told Sky Sports : "There was no hesitation from me over signing a new contract.

"And it was the same for Ole as well - I could see where his head was at, where he wanted the club to be at and for me, it was just a no-brainer.

"We were on the same page and wanted the same things for the club. Ole is a great guy and he has the club's interests at heart so there's not a better person for the job in my opinion."

United are seventh in the top flight at the moment, nine points behind fourth-place , with a crucial trip to Sheffield United up next on Sunday .

Former Red Devils boss Mourinho will also take charge of his first match as Tottenham's new manager this weekend as his Spurs side face West Ham on Saturday.