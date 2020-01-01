Rashford injury 'more severe than we expected', says Solskjaer

The forward was expected to miss weeks but it appears that layoff will be extended as the forward's back issue is worse than originally feared

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marucs Rashford's injury is worse than originally feared as the timetable for the forward's return has come into question.

Rashford first picked up the knock against in the third-round replay when the forward came on as a second half substitute but was forced offafter just 15 minutes on the pitch

Solskjaer later revealed that Rashford would be out for at least six weeks due to a double stress fracture in his back, keeping the star out of action for a vital part of the season.

However, it now appears that the six-week timetable will be extended as Solskjaer says the forward will be out for a bit longer to rest and recover.

"He had a scan and it more severe than we expected. When it heals he'll be stronger for it so we can't rush him," Solskjaer said on Wednesday.

He added: "I was hoping he would recover quicker than it looks like he will."

