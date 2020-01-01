Rashford hits charity milestone as Man Utd star helps FareShare to supply three million meals to vulnerable people

The England striker has been widely praised for his actions during the pandemic, and he has now helped the charity reach a major landmark

star Marcus Rashford has helped FareShare reach its goal of supplying three million meals to vulnerable people in the United Kingdom by the end of June.

Rashford, 22, has been championed throughout the coronavirus pandemic for his commitment to helping those in need through charitable causes.

The international has been getting involved in online gaming tournaments for charity and reserving United tickets for workers in the UK's National Health Service.

But arguably his most significant work has been with the charity FareShare, who, with Rashford's help have now reached the point where they will be able to provide a huge number vulnerable people in the UK with food.

His efforts were rewarded in May with a commendation from from the high sheriff of Greater Manchester, Eamonn O’Neal, who sent the United star a certificate praising his fund-raising efforts.

Rashford has raised more than £20 million ($25m) for FareShare, having initially targeted £100,000 worth of donations. He insists there is much work still to be done, though, and pledged to continue helping such causes for as long as there are British children without access to meals.

Guys, I have AMAZING news!! We had a goal that by end of June @fareshareuk would be able to supply 3million meals to vulnerable people across the UK. TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support (1) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020 And whilst I’m celebrating this, there is SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from. This is England in 2020 and families need help (2) — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 11, 2020

Writing on his official Twitter account on Thursday, Rashford said: "Guys, I have AMAZING news!! We had a goal that by end of June FareShare would be able to supply 3million meals to vulnerable people across the UK.

"TODAY we have met the financial goal to provide these meals. Thank you all SO much for the support.

"And whilst I'm celebrating this, there is SO much more to do. Trust me when I say, I will keep fighting until no child in the UK has to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

"This is England in 2020 and families need help."