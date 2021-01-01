Rashford equals Charlton's 56-year-old Man Utd record after netting against Sociedad

The England international has secured a place in the Red Devils' history books after taking his European tally for 2020-21 to seven goals

Marcus Rashford equalled a 56-year-old Manchester United record set by Bobby Charlton after netting against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Rashford put United 3-0 up in the first leg of their round of 32 tie against Sociedad on Thursday night - producing a trademark finish after being played through by Fred in the 64th minute.

The 23-year-old has now got 17 goals to his name from 32 appearances this season, including seven in Europe, which has seen him emulate legendary former Red Devils star Charlton.

Rashford's history-making moment

Rashford grabbed six goals in the Champions League group stages before United's elimination, and his latest strike has taken his tally to seven across all European competitions in 2020-21.

Charlton was the last English player to achieve that feat in the famous red shirt, with the World Cup winner recording eight goals in the club's 1964-65 Fairs Cup campaign.

7 - Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals in European competition this season for Manchester United - excluding qualifiers, this is the most by an Englishman in a season for the Red Devils since Bobby Charlton scored eight in the 1964-65 Fairs Cup. Devil. pic.twitter.com/I3ZiWa7Gyx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

Meanwhile, only Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has outscored Rashford on the continental stage this term - firing in eight goals, including a brace in a last 16 Champions League win over Sevilla on Wednesday.

Rashford's overall record for United

Rashford has gradually established himself as one of the Red Devils most important players since making his senior debut for the club back in 2016.

The England international has scored 89 goals in 251 games for the Manchester outfit in total, while also setting up a further 51 for his team-mates.

What's next?

Rashford will have the chance to increase his tally when United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils must beat the Magpies to keep the pressure on pace-setters Manchester City, before their focus switches to the second leg of their Europa League clash with Sociedad.

