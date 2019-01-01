Rashford accepts Lingard's controversial holiday video was 'a mistake'

Jesse Lingard courted controversy for a video posted on social media, and his Man United teammate - who was in the clip - admits it was a blunder

Marcus Rashford accepts the controversial expletive-laden social media video posted by team-mate Jesse Lingard while the pair were on holiday was "a mistake".

Lingard attracted negative headlines after he uploaded a video touring the unkempt Miami apartment he, Rashford and friends were staying in last month.

international Lingard was criticised for using inappropriate language in the clip, with former United captain Gary Neville referring to him as "a bit of a prat".

It is claimed Lingard posted the video by accident, though he still attracted plenty of scorn for the language and behaviour on display.

The United squad is back together following their end-of-season break, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men preparing for friendlies in Australia, but Rashford says he has not been spoken to by his manager.

"I haven't spoken to the manager about it," Rashford told reporters in Perth.

"From what I saw of it, people have to understand that he was enjoying his holiday and it was a mistake.

"There's not really much I can say about that."

The Red Devils will be hoping for a much improved 2018-19 campaign after a disappointing sixth place Premier League finish in May.

Solskjaer's side won just two of their final 12 matches across all competitions and ultimately missed out on qualification.

Meanwhile, noisy neighbours won an unprecedented domestic treble and arch-rivals lifted a sixth European Cup, to rub salt in United's wounds.

When asked if he was hurt watching the two sides earn silverware while United ended up empty-handed, Rashford responded: "For me, yeah. That just puts an even bigger challenge to us. We never shy away from a challenge, we have to move forward as a team.”