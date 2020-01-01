Rangers defender Balogun makes Scottish Premiership Team of the Week

The Super Eagles centre-back produced a solid defensive performance as Steven Gerrard's men started their league campaign with a clean sheet and a win

defender Leon Balogun has been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Week after his impressive debut on Saturday.

The international who moved to at the end of the Championship season with Athletic, helped the Gers defeat 1-0 in their maiden game in the 2020-21 season.

Balogun was handed his first start at the Pittodrie Stadium as Ryan Kent's 21st-minute goal separated both teams to get the visitors off to a flying start.

The 32-year-old defender was in action from start to finish in the fixture and he made the most clearances (3) for the Gers. He also completed one tackle.

right-back Jeremie Frimpong was recognised in the weekly team selection after helping the defending league champions begin their new campaign with a commanding 5-1 win against Academy on Sunday.

Apart from his defensive role, the player of Ghanaian descent contributed to the Bhoys’ attack on the right flank and he was able to score a goal in the rout of their visitors at Celtic Park.

Also included in the Team of the Week are goalkeeper Trevor Carson, duo Martin Boyle and Ryan Porteous, Celtic duo Odsonne Edouard and Greg Taylor, Ross County's Ross Stewart, St. Mirren's Jamie McGrath, 's Liam Craig and United's Ian Harkes.

Balogun is not eligible to play for Rangers in Thursday's round of 16 return fixture against . However, the former and Hove Albion defender will be hoping to help Steven Gerrard's side build on their fine start to the season when they host St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium for their next Premiership match on Sunday.