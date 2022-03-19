Ramsdale out injured for Arsenal with hip problem to throw doubt on England hopes

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa with a hip injury, throwing the Gunners man's participation in England's March international break into doubt.

The shot-stopper has arguably been the in-form keeper of the season in the top-flight, and a cornerstone of the north London club's revival this term under Mikel Arteta, who have emerged as Champions League-chasing contenders.

But he was absent entirely from the team for Saturday's game at Villa Park, as the visitors look to consolidate a top-four berth, with the club confirming that he had been ruled out due to a problem with his hip, with Bernd Leno named as his replacement.

Will Ramsdale miss England duty?

Having been called up as a late addition for last summer's Euro 2020 squad, the Gunners man made his Three Lions debut against San Marino in November as Gareth Southgate fielded a second-string side.

Article continues below

But his form has proven the biggest threat to Jordan Pickford's tenure between the posts since the Everton man became first-choice for England, suggesting that he could well have started this month's games with Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

But even if Ramsdale's issue proves to be less serious than potentially feared, he may be left to wait once more and focus on recovery given that both games are simple friendlies for the Three Lions, after qualifying last year for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Further reading