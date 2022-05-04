Ramsdale explains 'good sh*ithousery' reaction to Fernandes penalty miss in Arsenal win over Man Utd & why it could've been worse

Aaron Ramsdale has admitted that his reaction to Bruno Fernandes' penalty miss during Arsenal's 3-1 win over Manchester United was "good sh*ithousery", but has also insisted it was "blown out of proportion" and explained why it could've been worse.

The Gunners effectively ended United's top-four hopes in a thrilling contest at Emirates Stadium on April 23, with Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka all getting on the scoresheet.

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors, but Fernandes squandered a glaring opportunity to double their account and level the score at 2-2 early in the second half.

What has Ramsdale said about his reaction to Fernandes' miss?

Ramsdale dived the wrong way as the Portuguese struck his penalty, but the ball ended up hitting the post and rolling out for a goal kick, much to the Arsenal shot-stopper's delight.

He celebrated wildly in front of Fernandes, jumping up and punching the air before being mobbed by his team-mates, drawing criticism from some pundits in the process.

Ramsdale doesn't feel that it was an overreaction and has dismissed any suggestion that he was disrespectful towards United, but does concede that he caught up in the "emotion" of the moment.

"It was good sh*thousery, but I think it got blown out of proportion because there was five or six Arsenal players in front of me so I celebrated with them," the 23-year-old said on the That Peter Crouch Podcast.

"It looked like it, I probably had that a bit in my head then stopped halfway, but it's just emotion. Nothing to do with him or to do with the football club or anything like that. It was just pure emotion."

Ramsdale recalls fan 'abuse' in Chelsea clash

Arsenal's win over United came just three days after their 4-2 victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, during which Ramsdale says he was targeted for "abuse" by home supporters.

He was seen sarcastically waving to the Blues faithful after Bukayo Saka's late penalty wrapped up the three points, which provoked a telling off from security, but he doesn't understand why keepers are just expected to take insults being hurled at them throughout full matches.

"I find it quite funny how other players or fans can do what they want to goalies who stand there on their own for 90 minutes getting abused," said Ramsdale.

"I waved at a Chelsea fan the other week, who was giving me all sorts in the second-half, so when we scored the penalty I waved at him and security guard said: 'Why did you do that?' Was it necessary?'

"I said: 'You've listened to everything he said, he has called me every name under the sun', but I can't simply wave. It's enjoyment for me."

