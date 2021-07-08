Ramos’ experience can help PSG win Champions League – Haibeh

The Ligue 1 side’s long search for the European title could be coming to an end following the arrival of one of the competition’s greats

The signing of Sergio Ramos could give Paris Saint-Germain the edge they need to win the Champions League, says Somali national team manager Said Abdi Haibeh, as he feels the Spaniard’s experience would come in handy.

Ramos joined the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year contract as a free agent, after leaving La Liga side Real Madrid after 16 years.

PSG have won the French top-flight diadem on nine occasions, but they have failed to win the continent's top trophy.

The closest they came was in the 2019-20 season when a Kingsley Coman fired Bayern Munich to a 1-0 final triumph over Thomas Tuchel's side inside Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

Still seen as at the top of his game, Ramos has been tipped to help Mauricio Pochettino’s men break the jinx, and the Ocean Stars’ handler fancies their chances after his acquisition.

“It’s a very good move for Sergio Ramos, the 35-year-old Spanish legend who is well decorated in terms of trophies. To be able to attract one of the big footballing giants at that age is a big step for him,” Haibeh told Goal.

“Many players at his age would opt to go to the Middle East or China. Players like him, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic have proven they can still play at the top level.

“Importantly, his experience could give the team a great advantage to achieve what they are looking for – which is winning the Champions League.

“He won four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid, so, that tells you he is a good leader and captain. That is what has been missing at PSG.

“Ramos will definitely be a key figure in the club’s back four.

“When you look at PSG defenders [seasons ago], Thiago [Silva] was their most experienced player but he left for Chelsea.

“And since, the club Has missed a leader figure in the defence for the young players to look up to.

“At 35 years, Ramos looks 19 and that is to show he still got that stamina and physique. So, he has got everything to be a leader in the PSG squad and also help them win trophies.”

Since joining Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005, he played over 670 games for the club in all competitions – winning five Liga titles and the Champions League four times.