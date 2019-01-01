Rami rubbishes talk of MLS move and promises to 'bring the house down' at Marseille

The centre-back is 'sad' and 'mad', but has underlined his commitment to Rudi Garcia's side, and claims criticism 'bounces' off him

defender Adil Rami has underlined his commitment to the club despite a disappointing campaign, and rubbished rumours that he could be on his way to the United States.

The centre-back has described himself as “mad” and “sad” after Marseille failed to trouble champions and crashed out of the at the group stage, losing five of their six fixtures.

Early exits from both domestic cup competitions also heaped pressure on Rudi Garcia’s side, and with Rami making just 18 appearances in all competitions, his form prompted talk of a move to in March this year via France Football.

The 33-year-old’s high-profile relationship with American actress Pamela Anderson also fuelled rumours of a switch to .

However, speaking at the UNFP Trophy Ceremony this evening, which recognises the best coaches and players in French football, Rami has denied such rumours despite a below-average season.

“A lot of things are being said right now,” said Rami.

“People say that I might leave Marseille, but I don't care about critics. I'm used to it bouncing off me.

“I plan on staying at Marseille and bringing the house down. No MLS or whatever.

“I'm sad, I'm mad at myself and I’m disappointed about a lot of things - for not helping out the coach, the club and the fans enough this season.”

Marseille end their Ligue 1 campaign with a home fixture against on Friday, May 24.