Raiola confirms Juventus talks about Pogba as he reveals 'other clubs' also in for Man Utd star

The Italian admits that one of his high-profile clients is eager to compete at the highest level and that they'll evaluate his future in the summer

Paul Pogba will be weighing up his options over the summer, admits Mino Raiola, with the midfielder’s agent revealing that are not the only side keen on doing a deal.

Speculation regarding the World Cup winner’s future at Old Trafford has raged for some time.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for a fellow Frenchman, with the Blancos long-standing suitors of another performer that would fit their ‘Galactico’ mould.

A retracing of Pogba’s steps to Juve has also been mooted, four years on from leaving Turin for a second spell in Manchester, and the Bianconeri are keeping their options open.

And Raiola, who appears ready to enter into discussions with any interested parties, believes Pogba is deserving of a grander stage than that currently on offer at Old Trafford, with United struggling to force their way back into the .

An £89 million ($116m) asset has offered little to the collective cause for the Red Devils this season, as he has remained stuck on the sidelines through injury , but his ambition burns as bright as ever.

Raiola told Tuttosport of Pogba: “He never lost his smile, but clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title.

“It would be wrong for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level.

“Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.

“I talk to Pavel Nedved and Juventus about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.

“You need to get information, see what’s happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little…

“Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.

“There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proved by Juve, PSG, . The achievement of impossible things is part of this business.”

Pogba has been restricted to just eight appearances in the 2019-20 campaign, but is tied to a contract with United through to 2021 and will not be freed from that unless a sizeable offer is tabled. .