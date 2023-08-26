No more excuses! Raheem Sterling determined not to let his career 'fizzle out' after making bright start to season with Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has vowed there will be no more excuses following a bright start with Chelsea, with the England man keen to recapture his best form.

Winger scored brace against Luton

Forward endured tough 2022-23 season

Sterling eyeing England recall

WHAT'S HAPPENED? The forward endured a difficult first campaign at Stamford Bridge following his move from Manchester City, and failed to fire under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

But the winger looks rejuvenated under Mauricio Pochettino this term, and following a two-goal haul in their 3-0 victory over Luton Town, is ready to push on for bigger and better things.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week," Sterling told the club's official website. "I know exactly what he needs from me. Mindset-wise, I came with excuses, but that is finished.

"I want to get back to being obsessed with football and nothing else. Top performances, goals and assists. A lot has happened in my career. I have had a new challenge which has been difficult.

"Your head can become blurry, [but] my love for football is too much, and I am too young at 28 to let my career fizzle out. I need to maintain the standards I have set myself and keep going. I have the desire and hunger to do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sterling will be hopeful his return to form can help earn him a recall to the England team, after he ruled himself out of their Euro 2024 qualifiers during the off-season.

Only captain Harry Kane has won more than the winger's 82 caps among current internationals, and the 28-year-old will be eyeing a return to the Three Lions squad for a sixth successive major tournament.

WHAT'S NEXT? Sterling will get the chance to add to his tally for the season so far when Chelsea face lower league opposition in the second round of the Carabao Cup, facing off with AFC Wimbledon.