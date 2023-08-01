Rafael Leao: I can win the Ballon d'Or at AC Milan

Patrick Allen
Leao MilanGetty
Rafael LeãoMilanSerie A

Rafael Leao is focused on winning big things at AC Milan after signing a new contract at San Siro last month.

  • Leao signed new long-term deal
  • Taking on more responsibility at Milan
  • Wants to win the big trophies at San Siro

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese winger was one of the most highly sought-after names in Europe after a mightily impressive 2022-23 season in Milan. The electric forward netted 16 goals and assisted a further 15, including a mesmeric one against Napoli in the Champions League, in all competitions. He decided to stay at the Rossoneri, putting pen to paper on a new deal last month despite clubs such as Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United all reportedly interested.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to ESPN, the 24-year-old explained his reasons for staying put, saying: “I stayed because they helped me to achieve my objectives, we won the Scudetto together and this club allowed me to grow as a player. I feel mature, I feel like a leader of my team. I think this is the right club to continue my career and achieve more targets, like winning the Champions League or the Ballon d’Or."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao's increased importance at AC Milan has resulted in a number change, moving from 17 to 10. As he becomes more of a mainstay, the responsibility falls on him to take new players under his wing, something he'll be aiming to do for new signing Luka Romero, a young winger who has just joined from Lazio on a free transfer. Leao said: "He’s quite timid and quiet, so I keep telling him that he mustn’t be afraid of anything, just take the ball and show why Milan decided to bet on him."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Leao Napoli MilanGetty ImagesBrahim Diaz Rafael Leao Milan SampdoriaGettyTheo Hernandez leaoGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEAO? With the new Serie A season quickly coming into view, Leao's attentions will be on getting himself fit for the beginning of the new campaign. AC Milan get underway on August 21 away to Bologna.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

248386 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 98731Jude Bellingham
  • 26713Christopher Nkunku
  • 18263Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 19877Mason Mount
  • 10799Sandro Tonali
  • 30008Other
248386 Votes