Rafa Mir ignoring Valencia transfer rumours & plans summer talks with Wolves

The 23-year-old striker has been in impressive form during his loan spell with Huesca, leading to suggestions he could be call up by Spain

Wolves forward Rafa Mir plans to hold talks with the club over his future as he continues to make a positive impression in La Liga with Huesca this season.

Despite having been loaned to one of the Spanish top flight's smallest clubs, the 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 33 games in all competitions, leading to calls for him to make Spain's European Championship squad.

With his loan deal set to end soon - and his Wolves contract expiring in June 2022 - Mir spoke about his future amid reports that he could be set to return to Valencia.

What's been said?

"Maybe I have improved a lot," Mir when asked by Goal. "I think that at Huesca I found people that trust and believe in me. That's something that has been really good for me and everyone needs. For the future, I don't know.

"I am focused on my daily work; I am working at 100 per cent for the coach and my fellow players. At the end of the year, we will all sit down and see what's best for my future.

"But it is not something I am worried about at the moment. I am focusing on playing for Huesca and we will see what's best for me, the club and everyone. Now, we are trying to stay in the first division and that's what we are working on."

Could Mir make the Spain squad?

Spain Under-21 international Mir earned a reputation as a top young talent during his time at Valencia before he made the switch to Premier League side Wolves.

He has been on a series of loan moves since then but has now proven himself as a top-level striker in his second year at Huesca having helped the club earn promotion last season.

After Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, Mir is the second top Spanish scorer in La Liga this season and there have been suggestions that he could make Spain's squad for the European Championship.

A more realistic target might be the Olympics in Tokyo, where Spain have been drawn in a tough group alongside Egypt, Argentina and Australia. Mir, though, insists he is only focusing on finishing the season strongly with Huesca.

"We have the national team and then the Olympic Games but that will be up to the coach to do the call ups," he added.

"I would be delighted to be called up but that's not something I am focusing on. We have important games. After the season, I will see what happens."

