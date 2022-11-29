England
Quiz! Name the England vs Wales lineups from their last major tournament clash
GOAL
10:00 GMT+3 29/11/2022
England and Wales are set to face off in a crucial 2022 World Cup group stage decider on Tuesday, but can you remember which players lined up for both nations the last time they met at a major tournament?
The Three Lions have won their last six games against Wales, including a memorable 2-1 triumph in the Euro 2016 group stage, and we are giving you a generous 15-minute time limit to name all 22 men that started that day.
England's goalkeeper should be an easy one to get you started, given the fact his mistake gifted Wales the opening goal of the encounter...
