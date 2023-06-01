'Quick seat fit' - Neymar tries out Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Formula One car during Monaco Grand Prix trip

The Brazilian superstar got the chance to check out Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes Formula One car during his Monaco Grand Prix visit.

Neymar linked with a move away from the French giants

Misses out on PSG title celebrations due to Monaco GP trip

Partied with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton

WHAT HAPPENED? Hamilton and Neymar are good friends, having known each other since 2016. And the Brazilian couldn't resist climbing behind the wheel and checking out the seat of the seven-time world champion's Mercedes Formula One car in their latest meeting during Monaco GP.

Neymar also met with other Puma-sponsored Formula One drivers. The footballer posed for photos with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Mercedes' George Russell, and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The 31-year-old, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery, is truly enjoying the stardom and limelight at the prestigious Monte Carlo. He was spotted meeting a host of Hollywood stars, including the likes of Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom and Michael Douglas at the venue earlier.

The Brazilian skipped his team’s title celebrations earlier last weekend to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, something that has not gone down well with the Parisian club amid rumours of a possible PSG exit this summer.

This time, however, he was joined by PSG teammates Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma by the track to watch the action.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR AND PSG? The French champions have reportedly taken the decision to sell the injury-prone Brazilian attacker in the upcoming transfer window, however, Neymar has rejected approaches from Saudi Arabia as he only wants to stay with PSG or sign for Premier League outfit Manchester United.