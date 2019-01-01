'Quality and no experience' - Matic doubts Manchester United's title credentials

The Red Devils midfielder believes in his young team-mates but urges patience from supporters and welcomes captaincy speculation

Nemanja Matic believes a lack of experience stands in the way of challenging for the title, despite the quality of their young players.

The international has won the Premier League title most recently of those on the books at Old Trafford, and was part of sides that won the title in 2015 and 2017, before making the move north in the same year.

He did back his talented team-mates to challenge for the title in time, but asked the team’s supporters for patience as they gain the experience necessary to challenge for top honours.

“Quality and experience brings you the title,” the 30-year-old told the media. “In this squad we have quality and no experience.”

“We have five or six top players, but they are still young like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. They have shown their quality on the pitch but they are too young to lead the team of course.

“Mason Greenwood, great potential. United have a project and know what they want with players of the future. But you need to give them time because, at 17, you cannot play the same like you are 26 or 27.

“Football always wants results but the fans need to be patient so they can improve. In the future I am sure these players will take United back where they belong.”

The Red Devils have committed to a youth movement this summer, signing a pair of 21-year-olds in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows they need steel as well.

Matic has worn the armband in pre-season and is tipped by some to provide leadership as the captain next year.

Legendary club captain Bryan Robson believes Matic could do the job and the player is flattered by the icon’s praise.

“It’s always great to hear when someone like Mr. Robson says good things,” he continued. “It means something to me.

“Of course I am one of the most experienced players in the team and I will try to lead them the best way I can.

“As for the future, maybe, who knows? The manager has to make the decision about the captain. Whatever he decides, we’ll be happy, of course.

“The captaincy is important but, if we play good football and fight for each other, that is the most important.”