Qatar pushing for complete ban on beer at World Cup stadiums in last-minute U-turn

With the World Cup just days away, Qatar are reportedly pressuring FIFA to ban the sale of beer at the country's eight tournament stadiums.

Qatar pushing for ban around stadiums

Budweiser already forced to move stalls

Could leave FIFA in breach of contract

WHAT'S HAPPENING? In a dramatic U-Turn from the World Cup hosts, The Times reports that Qatar officials have opened negotiations with FIFA and supplier Budweiser over a complete ban on beer sales around matchday stadiums. A decision is expected later on Friday, although reports suggest that the ban could go ahead.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in the state of Qatar, although an agreement was in place for it to be available outside tournament venues and in fan zones. The news on a complete ban comes after Budweiser had already been forced to relocate its stalls to less prominent locations, where fans can purchase a 500ml beverage for an eye-watering £11.60.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Given that Budweiser remain one of FIFA's key partners, such a ban on their products would hinder the brand's visibility and could therefore result in football's governing body being in breach of a multi-million dollar contract. Fans, meanwhile, can find hospitality suites exempt from any potential restrictions on alcohol for just under £19,000.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

It's looking unlikely that this will be possible in Qatar...

THE VERDICT:

Qatar stuns Fifa with call for beer ban at stadiums, unless consumed within hospitality boxes that cost a minimum of £19,000. This may result in lawsuit from Budweiser towards FIFA. https://t.co/QeFLgv7pTH — Kieran Maguire (@KieranMaguire) November 18, 2022

England fans may have to stump up £19,000 to avoid Qatar World Cup 'beer ban'https://t.co/sppgEVvrQk — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) November 17, 2022

Qatar’s Al Thani royal family is believed to be behind a push to pressure FIFA to reinstate a ban on beer sales within World Cup venues > https://t.co/W4vy7utuQ8 pic.twitter.com/Ti0fL2hhOk — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) November 18, 2022

WHAT NEXT FOR FIFA AND BUDWEISER? Negotiations are reportedly set to continue throughout Friday, with a decision made later in the day.