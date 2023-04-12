'Pure Luck!' - Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT a better goalscorer than Lionel Messi, insists Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's goals are "pure luck" while explaining why Lionel Messi is a better goalscorer than the Portuguese.

Aguero picks Messi over Ronaldo

Argentine believes Ronaldo is lucky

Blames goalkeepers for conceding against Ronaldo

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi found the net in Paris Saint-Germain's 2-0 win over Nice in Ligue 1, which saw him go past Ronaldo's tally of 701 club goals in Europe. During a live stream on Twitch, as reported by Medio Tiempo, Aguero called into question the quality of Ronaldo's goals haul in comparison to Messi, with it his belief that the Portuguese often benefitted from a huge slice of good fortune.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero said while backing fellow Argentine Messi over Ronaldo: "Look where he scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero and Messi share an incredible bond of friendship off the pitch. Messi is godfather to Aguero's son, Benjamin, and it is believed that the striker chose to join Barcelona from Manchester City in 2021 so that he could share the same dressing room with the legend. However, Messi left for PSG in the same summer, which prevented Aguero from fulfilling his wish.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi will be back in action for PSG against Lens on Saturday, while Ronaldo's Al-Nassr face Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League.