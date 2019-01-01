Pumas enjoying hot start but have long road ahead for Apertura success

The Mexico City club opened the season with two victories, but a visit from reigning champion Tigres on Sunday will be the toughest match yet

Pumas are two for two, but the real tests start arriving this week.

Goals from summer arrival Juan Pablo Vigon and veteran midfielder Pablo Barrera helped the team notch a 2-0 win over Necaxa last weekend, a result that kept Pumas perfect through the first two weeks of the season under new manager Michel.

While the club is enjoying the strong start, it also knows Sunday's visit from Tigres brings by far the biggest challenge of the season. Pumas started hot, but its goals go way beyond Jornada 2.

"We're really happy. We're satisfied and why not say that at times we're even euphoric, but we're translating that in a way that the players, we realize what the what the path is," Michel said after the win.

"Nothing has changed. I'm sure you don't qualify to the Liguilla with six points. It would be something historic. A Guinness record! I haven't seen the players celebrate because there's nothing to celebrate."

A win over Tigres this weekend, though, might merit at least a nice dinner or a glass of wine once they get back home. Tigres are, after all, the reigning champion of the league. Even though Tuca Ferretti's team is coping with injuries, a busy schedule at the start of the season with Campeon de Campeones and Leagues Cup, and fell last week at Chivas, it's a much tougher squad than the ones Pumas have faced so far.

That included an Atletico San Luis team playing its first match in the first division and a Necaxa team without much of an identity after the sale of several key players in the summer.

Fans aren't going to be feeling a sense of euphoria either. They've seen this all before.

After it took six rounds for the first Pumas win last tournament, it has to be nice to see the squad run off consecutive victories. But you don't need to have been a Pumas fan in the Hugo Sanchez glory days to remember the 2018 Apertura in which Pumas started hot and finished third in the regular season only to fall in the first round of the playoffs or the 2018 Clausura in which Pumas were undefeated in their first six matches but later slumped to a seventh-place finish.

Even those playoff teams felt like they were overachieving in a way. The last Pumas sides that truly have impressed were Memo Vazquez's from 2014-2016. After giving their former midfielder the boot, Pumas have been walking in the Liga MX wilderness, watching as their City rivals Club America and Cruz Azul assumed the ascendency in the capital. They've tried a couple of short-term experiments, including seeing if you can win the league without bringing in a single player during the transfer window (you can't - at least not with the squad Pumas had).

Now, with Michel leading the team and former Mexico U-17 coach Jesus Ramirez serving as the club's sporting director, fans are putting their hope not in a streaky start but in a long-term vision. This is a club famous for its academy but one that has developed far too few players in the past decade to sustain first-team success. Or, at least, the players it has developed have been quickly moved on for cash, like Jesus Gallardo and Josecarlos Van Rankin, now starting in Liga MX with other clubs.

Alan Mozo and Andres Iniestra (the letter 'r' doing a lot of work there) are other canteranos earning starting minutes in league matches, and a goal in his Pumas debut for forward Amaury Garcia in a midweek Copa MX draw shows the cupboards aren't barren.

"I'm proud to put my confidence in the players who have skills," Michel said when asked about playing young players. "I don't look at their passport or where they live, I just look to see if they're good players, players who can help us."

Ramirez's calling card is finding capable young players, and Pumas fans have to be confident there will be even more young players they get to know with the U-17 and U-20 teams before their first-team debuts.

That, however, requires the club to stick with a process. For a club to stick to a process in Mexico, it has to have success. That means not only successful player development, but more importantly wins at the first-team level.

Michel knows he's yet to deliver enough points to buy him some breathing room at the top. A win over Tigres, though, would be the right start and give Pumas fans hope that the once-historic team is on the path back to relevance.