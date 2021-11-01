Pulisic travels with Chelsea Champions League squad as USMNT star steps up recovery from ankle injury

Christian Pulisic has formed part of Chelsea’s travelling party for a Champions League trip to Malmo, with the United States international closing in on a long-awaited return from injury.

The 23-year-old forward has not figured for the Blues since August 14, with a serious fitness setback suffered while away on international duty in September.

It has been a long road to recovery for Pulisic, with a niggling ankle problem proving difficult to shake, but he has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s preliminary plans ahead of a European outing in Sweden on Tuesday.

How many games has Pulisic missed?

The American has seen just 82 minutes of Premier League football this season, with his only other outing at club level coming in a UEFA Super Cup clash with Villarreal.

Chelsea had initially hoped that an exciting talent would sit out just three games before coming back into contention.

He has, however, missed 14 fixtures since the opening weekend of the 2021-22 campaign.

Tuchel’s side have made impressive progress in his absence, at home and abroad, with a three-point lead opened up at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues have also taken nine points from three continental outings this term as they seek to successfully defend a European crown that was captured when edging out Manchester City back in May.

Who is absent for Chelsea?

While Pulisic is edging his way back into the fold, that process is being pushed along by the enforced absence of others.

Tuchel had hoped to absorb Pulisic into his plans for a Premier League home date with Burnley on Saturday, but he needs attacking bodies in the present.

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mason Mount are all currently sidelined with various ailments, leaving Chelsea short in the final third of the field.

Pulisic’s presence will help to bolster those ranks, but no risks will be taken with him as he seeks to recover full match fitness and sharpness.

