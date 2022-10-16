Pulisic told to snub Leeds in favour of Newcastle transfer as ex-USMNT star Wynalda sends Chelsea ‘numbers’ warning

Christian Pulisic has been told he will not post “big numbers” at Chelsea and should be favouring a move to Newcastle over one to Leeds in January.

American forward battling for minutes

Has seen a move speculated on

Advised to head for St James' Park

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has been handed game time under Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, but faces fierce competition for places and continues to see questions asked of his future in west London. There have been suggestions that he could look for a winter transfer, with USMNT legend Erick Wynalda advising the 24-year-old to snub any interest from Elland Road and head for St James’ Park instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wynalda has told Vegas Insider: “I think if he ends up making a move in January, after the World Cup, I am starting to lean more and more towards the direction of Newcastle. Things that I am hearing about the money they are going to splash is interesting. I don’t think Leeds, for example, would be a good spot for him. That’s not a team that is going to score a ton of goals. He’s going to be on the end of a lot of quality if he stays at Chelsea, he’s just not going to get the minutes that would equate to big numbers.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic started and scored in Chelsea’s last Premier League game, at home to Wolves, but was an unused substitute for their 2-0 Champions League victory away at AC Milan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Chelsea have had more different goalscorers than any other side in the Premier League this season (10), with Pulisic and Armando Broja netting their first strikes of the campaign against Wolves last time out.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Blues will be back in domestic action against Aston Villa on Sunday, with Potter’s side looking to cement a place inside the top four.