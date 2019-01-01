Pulisic sets Champions League record for Americans with latest Chelsea appearance

The young winger surpassed Jermaine Jones with his appearance against Ajax on Tuesday

Christian Pulisic set an impressive record on Tuesday as the winger earned a start in a clash with .

The 21-year-old star made his third consecutive start in all competitions for Chelsea as Frank Lampard named the American to his starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

With the appearance, Pulisic earned his 24th career Champions League appearance, with 22 of those appearances coming as a member of .

As a result, Pulisic surpassed former U.S. men's national team midfielder Jermaine Jones for most Champions League appearances by a U.S. international, despite being just 21 years old.

Jones made a total of 23 Champions League appearances throughout his career in the , playing in the competition as a member of Bayern Leverkusen and .

Sitting just behind the former New Revolution, and midfielder is DaMarcus Beasley, who featured in the competition 22 times for and throughout his illustrious career.

Pulisic marked his appearance with an early contribution, as the American star was brought down in the box to earn Chelsea a penalty.

Jorginho stepped up and fired from the spot, although Chelsea went into the half down 3-1 to last year's semi-finalists.

Pulisic has scored two career Champions League goals, with both coming as a member of Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old had scored four goals over his last two Premier League games, his first goals with Chelsea, netting a perfect hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Burnley by scoring with his left foot, right foot and head.

In that game, Pulisic became just the second American player to score a Premier League hat-trick, joining Clint Dempsey, while also becoming the youngest Chelsea player to score three goals in one match.

Article continues below

The winger followed that up with another goal in his next appearance, scoring in a 2-1 win over to net his fourth goal of the campaign.

Following Tuesday's match against Ajax, Pulisic and Chelsea will face at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues currently sit fourth in the Premier League, level on points with third-place Leicester and two points behind through 11 league matches.