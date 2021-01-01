Pulisic happy to ride rollercoaster of emotions at Chelsea as USMNT star fights to 'earn' place

The talented forward is embracing competition for places in what has been a season of ups and downs for him at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic admits to experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions at Chelsea, but the United States international is embracing that ride and the competition for places he faces.

The 22-year-old forward has sat out games through injury and coronavirus-enforced quarantine this season, while also having to convince two managers of his worth.

Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel have had alternative options available to them, and shuffled an attacking pack at times, but Pulisic has no complaints at having to "earn" a starting berth.

What has been said?

The USMNT star told CBS Sports heading towards a potential Champions League final outing against Manchester City on Saturday: "There have been some real ups, also some times where I had some really difficult moments.

"I’m happy with my form now. I’m happy with the way I’m feeling. I’m confident.

"When you come to a big club like Chelsea there’s going to be competition and that really just makes us better. I have to earn my place always.

"I have to play hard and it has helped me improve a lot. We have a lot of incredible talent.

"I think I’m a very creative player and someone who can offer something very different with dribbling, those types of movements. I always look to attack.

"I definitely love the big games. That’s why we play football. I don’t need any motivation for these games. I’m ready to play, I want to play."

Pulisic's record in 2020-21

Pulisic has taken in another 42 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions in 2020-21.

He has contributed six goals and four assists to the collective cause, but would have been hoping for more after earning comparisons to Blues legend Eden Hazard during his debut campaign in England.

Double figures were reached in terms of goals scored last season, with 11 hit in total, but Pulisic has started just 18 Premier League games this time around.

He is aware that high standards have to be maintained in order to make any given starting XI, with the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi battling with him to fill creative attacking roles.

