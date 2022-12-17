PSV boss Van Nistelrooy says Man Utd-linked Cody Gakpo could leave in January

Manchester United have been offered hope that Cody Gakpo could be prised away from PSV in the winter transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Nistelrooy has offered an update on Gakpo amid speculation the Dutch forward will leave the club. Man Utd are planning a €50 million bid for the Netherlands international, and Van Nistelrooy has suggested that if a big enough offer arrives his club will not be able to turn it down.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now," Van Nistelrooy told Voetbal International. "You just know there comes a time when you can't say no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo has attracted admirers after scoring nine goals and grabbing 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances this season for PSV. The forward followed that up with three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands to enhance his growing reputation.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The 23-year-old is set to return to PSV after the World Cup but it's not clear if he will see out the season with the Dutch side. Van Nistelrooy's team return to competitive action on January 7 against Sparta Rotterdam.