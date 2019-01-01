PSG's Idrissa Gueye is a "great player" - Blaise Matuidi

The Frenchman has praised the Senegalese midfielder who moved to Paris from the Premier League this summer

Blaise Matuidi has hailed 's Idrissa Gueye as a great player.

The defensive midfielder left this summer to join and has settled in seamlessly.

When Matuidi left PSG for in 2017, a void was left in the Parisians midfield, but the arrival of Gueye has filled it according to captain Thiago Silva. Matuidi finds such opinion from his ex-teammate as "flattering".

Speaking about Gueye on RMC Sports, Matuidi said: "Idrissa Gueye is a great player. We did not talk much about him before he was at PSG, but at I saw him playing very big games, and when they recruited him, I was very happy for PSG.

"Gueye will allow them to be more balanced and maintain the pressure during major games."

Gueye has been phenomenal for PSG this term, averaging three tackles and 2.3 interceptions per game. In his eight competitive outings so far, he has an average of 85 passes per match, with a high success rate of 91.5%

Thomas Tuchel's charges lead with 21 points after nine games, two clear of . They also top Group A in the with a maximum six points from two games, after victories at home to and away at .