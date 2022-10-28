PSG vs Troyes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Troyes on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Troyes on Saturday. The defending champions have a five-point advantage over second-placed Lens and remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Troyes are struggling in Ligue 1, with only one victory to show from their last five outings. They are currently 11th and now have a monumental challenge at hand to take on PSG.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Troyes date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Troyes Date: October 28, 2022 Kick-off: 4:00pm BST / 11.00am ET / 8:30pm IST Venue: Parc des Princes Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch PSG vs Troyes on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 SD/HD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

PSG boss Christophe Galtier will be without Danilo Pereira who remains injured for the clash against Troyes.

Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes missed quite a bit of playing time this season but have returned to the matchday squad and will be available for selection. Sergio Ramos, who had been suspended, will also make a comeback.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Troyes team news and squad

Karim Azamoum is still on the road to recovery following his ACL injury and remains unavailable for selection. Lucien Agoume is also not expected to make it into the squad due to a muscle injury.

Troyes predicted XI: Lis; Balde, Palmer-Brown, Porozo, Salmier, Larouci; Lopes, Kouame, Chavalerin, Odobert; M. Balde