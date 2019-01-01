'PSG stay is good for Neymar' - Kaka backing Brazilian to be a leader in 'great year'

The former AC Milan star is backing his compatriot to have a productive 2019-20 season despite a summer of intense speculation surrounding his future

Being forced to remain at can be beneficial to Neymar, says Kaka, with the Brazilian expected to be a leader in what could prove to be a “great year”.

After two years in the French capital, the 27-year-old forward was eager to head for the exits over the summer.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded that Neymar did everything he could to put a transfer in place, with keen on taking him back to Camp Nou.

No deal was done, though, and the South American remains on the books at Parc des Princes.

He has already shown that he will have an important part to play in 2019-20, despite the questions of his commitment, with a stunning stoppage-time winner recorded on his first outing of the season.

A three-game ban in the Champions League has also been cut to two, meaning that Neymar will soon return to the European stage.

Fellow countryman Kaka is backing the international to enjoy a standout campaign, with PSG looking for Samba flair to complement the talents of Kylian Mbappe, Angle Di Maria, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi.

“For him, I think it’s good to stay there at PSG for now,” Kaka told Sky Sports.

“I think it’s good for him, for the club. I think PSG are always trying to build this great team, to win a . So he can be the leader for his project and, in my opinion, it’s good. It will be a great year for him.”

Kaka is not the only Brazilian to have backed Neymar to come good after a difficult period in his career, with former PSG defender Paulo Cesar also of the opinion that a proven performer can position himself back among the very best players on the planet.

He told Le Parisien: "I hope that Neymar will give the answer that everyone expects on the pitch. He must prove that he has become strong again.

Article continues below

“Arriving at PSG, he was in the top three players in the world. For two years, he has not been a part of it. We know his abilities, so it's normal to expect much better from him.

“I believe in Neymar's return to his best.”

Neymar’s continental ban meant that he was restricted to a spectator role on Wednesday as PSG put in an eye-catching performance to down Real Madrid 3-0 in their Champions League group-stage opener.