PSG's eye-catching 2023-24 third kit leaked by American rapper Travis Scott

PSG's eye-catching third kit for the 2023-24 season appears to have been leaked by American rapper Travis Scott.

Travis Scott appears to have leaked new PSG kit

Shirt is a collaboration with Jordan

Kit could be worn during pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? Travis Scott appears to have leaked PSG's new third kit on Instagram before its official reveal by either the club or Nike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have already released their home and away kits for the new season, but the third strip - a collaboration with Jordan - has not been officially revealed.

The design shown by Scott on Instagram features several shades of grey with a camouflage pattern with a large grey vertical stripe down the centre.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French giants and their host of summer signings will soon embark on a pre-season tour in Japan where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr as well as Inter Milan. However, it's unclear whether or not Kylian Mbappe will still be a PSG player next season.