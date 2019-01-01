PSG not out for revenge against Rennes, says Thiago Silva

The underdogs upset the French champions in the Coupe de France final, but revenge is not a factor, according to the Brazilian centre-half

Thiago Silva has played down any suggestions are looking for revenge when they face in the Trophee des Champions.

The champions face Rennes in on Saturday, aiming to win the trophy for the seventh consecutive time.

Rennes upset PSG in the Coupe de final to earn their spot, but Silva said the idea of revenge was not something Thomas Tuchel's men were considering.

"No. Of course it will be important to win this match and start the season with a trophy," the defender told the club's website.

"Rennes are a very good side, physically, technically and mentally. They showed that at the Stade de France. On Saturday they will be ready.

"They are an intelligent team. We want to be ready for this match and the season. There's a title at stake and it's very important for us and for the club."

PSG have added the likes of Ander Herrera, Pablo Sarabia, Abdou Diallo and Idrissa Gueye to their squad in the close season.

Silva, who helped win the Copa America ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, hopes PSG's signings can have an instant impact.

"I hope they will settle in quickly," he said.

"First of all, we will sit down and have a chat about everything, and then we'll listen to them sing for their initiation. That will help them feel a little more comfortable with the squad.

"It's important. I sang very badly when I arrived at the club, but the most important thing is to feel part of the squad, to feel comfortable."

-linked star Neymar looks set to start the campaign in Paris, with teammate Kylian Mbappe saying he wanted the Brazilian to stay at the club.

Mbappe also apologised for making a statement at the Ligue 1 awards suggesting he may want to leave Paris himself.

“I want [Neymar] to stay and I’ve told him what I think of the situation, it’s clear for me," Mbappe told the media ahead of Saturday’s match.

"He’s an important player here and I want him to stay.

"I left a lot of doors open after my speech at the UNFP awards. It was not the right place for that, I'm sorry. I didn't want to steal the show from other players. I want to win titles, it's in my interest and that of PSG."