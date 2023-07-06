PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s home searched as part of investigation into detention of a lobbyist in Qatar

Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence was searched by French authorities as part of an investigation into the alleged detention of a lobbyist.

According to Mediapart and L’Équipe, French law enforcement authorities are investigating claims made by lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane, who alleges he was held hostage and subjected to torture in Qatar in 2020.

As part of the investigation, the Paris residence of Al-Khelaifi was raided. The PSG supremo, who was delayed in attending the unveiling press conference of new Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique on Wednesday, was stopped by an examining magistrate upon his arrival in Bourget.

The magistrate presented Al-Khelaifi with a document requesting permission to search his apartment without his presence, in accordance with French law.

PSG's entourage downplayed the significance of the events, attributing the delay to Al-Khelaifi's plane being late due to a family problem.

“He knew that the judge was going to be there and it took five minutes, it has nothing to do with why he was late which was due to his plane being late which was the case owing to a family problem," a PSG representative told L'Equipe.

Benabderrahmane claims to possess sensitive documents related to Qatar being awarded the 2022 FIFA World Cup and beIN Media's bid to air future tournaments. He further asserts that he was released from Qatar after signing a confidentiality agreement regarding these documents. Al-Khelaifi has previously denied any involvement in a strongly-worded statement in response to the allegations.

The raid is the latest controversy to hit PSG. Christophe Galtier, who parted company with the club on Wednesday, is due to stand trial in France amid allegations of discrimination at former club Lyon.