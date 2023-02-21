PSG prepared to admit mistake of sacking Thomas Tuchel by re-appointing former Chelsea boss

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to admit that they made a mistake sacking Thomas Tuchel by reappointing the former Chelsea boss.

Christophe Galtier under pressure

PSG ready to bring back Tuchel

German manager took them to UCL final

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 Champions are increasingly growing unsure of current manager Christophe Galtier and are preparing to get in touch with Tuchel, who they fired in December 2020. The recent losses to Marseille in the French Cup, Monaco in Ligue 1, and to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie have put Galtier under intense pressure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuchel is available for work again, having been sacked from his last post at Chelsea in September, and according to the Evening Standard, PSG are willing to concede that they never should have got rid of the German. Tuchel fell out with former sporting director Leonardo but now he can start afresh with Luis Campos. The 49-year-old is top of the club's list of potential replacements for Galtier, but he would want assurances of protection against player power this time around in order to focus solely on coaching duties.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tuchel guided PSG to their first Champions League final in 2019-20, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in Lisbon. He also guided them Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue titles in the same campaign. Tuchel went on to win Europe's top prize at Chelsea, and has also been linked with the top job at Bayern in recent months.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Galtier will hope to ease some of the pressure he finds himself under in PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 outings against Marseille and Nantes, before their focus shifts to the second leg of their Champions League tie against Bayern at Allianz Arena on March 8.